Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of KRC opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

