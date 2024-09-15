Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Update

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Kier Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIERF remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Kier Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

