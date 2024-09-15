Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
