Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Reduced by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

