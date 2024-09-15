Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 359 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

