Kennon Green & Company LLC Acquires 6,936 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

