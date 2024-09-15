KEMPER Corp Invests $776,000 in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for approximately 70.4% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AESI shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,148,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 34,287 shares worth $679,825. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $20.64 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

