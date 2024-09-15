Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

