KBR, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $62.23 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

