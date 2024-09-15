Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.27 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $95.25 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,703,986,499 coins and its circulating supply is 24,703,987,263 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,693,329,881.383453. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17754583 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $52,272,172.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

