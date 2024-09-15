Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.73). Approximately 243,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.70).
Kape Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.
About Kape Technologies
Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kape Technologies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.