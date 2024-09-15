Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £46,217.79 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($60,439.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:JUP opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.70 ($1.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,085.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

