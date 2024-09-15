Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £46,217.79 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($60,439.11).
Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 0.2 %
LON:JUP opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.70 ($1.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,085.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
