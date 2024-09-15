JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

