JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stake Boosted by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

