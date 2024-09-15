JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $39.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.18.

MUR stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

