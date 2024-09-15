Joseph C. Visconti Acquires 40,785 Shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph C. Visconti bought 40,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,314.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

