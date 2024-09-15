Joseph C. Visconti Acquires 40,785 Shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) CEO Joseph C. Visconti bought 40,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,314.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $947,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

