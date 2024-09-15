Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 0.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.39. 899,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,500,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 270,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

