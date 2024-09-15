JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.24

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 525430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,535,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 141,802 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after buying an additional 452,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.