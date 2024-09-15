Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

