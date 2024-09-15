J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VCR stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

