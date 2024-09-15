J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,300 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 77,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

