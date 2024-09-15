J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

