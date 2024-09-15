J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 261,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

