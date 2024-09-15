J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFG stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

