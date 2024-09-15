J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 554,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $80,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

