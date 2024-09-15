J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.