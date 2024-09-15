J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $336.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.43 and a 200 day moving average of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

