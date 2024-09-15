J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $222.85 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $229.16.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

