J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

