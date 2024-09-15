iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Get iShares USD Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.