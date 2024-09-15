iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,064 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

