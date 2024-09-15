iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

