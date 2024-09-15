iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 95,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

