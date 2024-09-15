iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

