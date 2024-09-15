iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $247,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

