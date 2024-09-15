iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $164.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

