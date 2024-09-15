iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

