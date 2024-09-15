iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.