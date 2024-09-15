iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Up 121.4% in August

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 13,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.