iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $68.14. 2,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

