iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

