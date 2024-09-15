iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
