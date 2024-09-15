iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

