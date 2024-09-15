iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

