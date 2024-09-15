iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.36

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 59107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.