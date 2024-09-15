iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,709 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 182,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

