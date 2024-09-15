iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

