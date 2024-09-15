io.net (IO) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

io.net (IO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One io.net token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $168.74 million and $37.28 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, io.net has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.83613912 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $70,685,711.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

