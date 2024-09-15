InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSJV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJV. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

