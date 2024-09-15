Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

