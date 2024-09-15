Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $475.13 and last traded at $475.00. 6,144,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,292,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.22.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

